Trackers Cafe, which is based on Bessingby Way, is holding its annual scooter multi-meet this weekend. Photo submitted

The event, on Saturday, April 23, will be raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance from 1pm.

The cafe will be hosting live DJs and trade stalls in support of the life-saving cause.

Tim Castle, at Trackers Cafe, said: “The event starts at 1pm with live DJs and other attractions including trade stalls.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's scooter event raised more than £1,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Photo submitted