Tribute acts and a flower festival - pick of events in and around Bridlington
Muddles Live! By The Seaside, Thursdays from July 31 to August 21, daily at 1pm
Darling Productions UK in association with Bridlington Spa is proud to announce a brand new family summer show for 2025... Muddles Live! By the seaside.
Join Bridlington favourite Troy Harris aka Muddles every Thursday throughout the summer holidays for his brand new show Muddles Live! Expect silliness, laughter and lots of audience participationasMuddles enjoys his summer holidays in the best seaside destination on earth.
The Drifters, Bridlington Spa, Saturday August 2 at 7.30pm
The Drifters are back on tour in the UK with a new line up performing all their classic hits such as Saturday Night at the Movies, You're More Than a Number, Come On Over To My Place, Kissin' In The Back Row and many, many more.
Backstage Tour, Bridlington Spa, Sunday August 3 at 11am at 2pm and Monday September 8 at 11am and 2pm
Bridlington Spa operates as a theatrical venue and tourist attraction every day of the year except Christmas Day and yet there’s still the odd gap in the programme to squeeze in a look behind the scenes. Tours last up to two hours and take in areas of the building not usually seen by the public.
Gary and Robbie, Bridlington Spa, Monday August 4 at 7.30pm
Two of the finest International Tribute Artists come together for a truly unforgettable evening of Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, and Take That classics.
Jon Fisher and Dan Budd have a likeness to the artistes they portray. The Gary and Robbie show features all the hits from two of the biggest names in music over the last three decades and, of course, some Take That classics are included too. Jon and Dan are joined by their live band.
The Spice Girls Experience – The Party, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday August 5 at 7.30pm
With impressive vocals, dance routines, and authentic costume, this is a Spice Girl tribute band. Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, AKA Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Posh formed The Spice Girls in 1996. They topped the charts around the globe with hits including Wannabe, Stop, Say You'll Be There, Who Do You Think You Are, Viva Forever, Too Much, Goodbye, Holler, 2 Become 1, Mama, and Spice Up Your Life.
St Oswald's Flower Festival, Church Street, Flamborough, Friday August 1 to Monday August 4, daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm
A Night at the Cinema Flower Festival including hot and cold refreshments, raffle, tombola, second hand books, and various stalls.
Free admission
Farmyard Fun, Sledmere House and Gardens, Sledmere, Driffield, Wednesday August 6, from 10.30am to 11.40am
Enjoy helping the farm park team with some of their jobs in the rare breed farm park and get up close to some of the animals at Sledmere.
This is an opportunity for little ones to meet the animals in and help out interactively with the Royal Golden Guernsey goats, Oxford sandy and black pigs as well as the ponies, guinea pigs and rabbit, plus learn all about the Sledmere shire horses.
This event is aimed at children aged six and under.
Tickets 01377 236637
