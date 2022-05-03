Trumpeter Hugh Pascall promotes his debut album at Scarborough Jazz Club gig

In the case of Hugh Pascall it’s his debut album‘Borderlands and he’s bringing a quintet of star UK musicians.
Hugh’s music is a lyrical, vibrant, modern approach to post-bop jazz, influenced by musicians like Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter, Tom Harrell, Coltrane and Miles.
With Hugh on trumpet and flugelhorn are James Allsopp (tenor sax) who has worked with Dr John, Django Bates and Jamie Cullum among others; Liam Dunachie (keyboards) whose work has ranged from the London Jazz Orchestra to Gareth Malone’s The Choir; Andrew Robb (bass), winner of the 2018 European Society of Bassists Jazz Competition; and award-winning drummer and composer Jay Davis (drums).
All this for £5 minimum donation. This gig is sponsored by Bob Walker. Doors 7.45pm. Music 8.15pm.