TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick brings his Medicine and Music tour to Scarborough Spa - with a little help from famous friends

In the two-hour show Noel will share the extraordinary lessons he has learned from animals and his gift for guitar

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick met the rock idols who have inspired the music he will perform on his new tour Medicine and Music which is coming to Scarborough Spa next year.

The star of Channel 4’s The Supervet met Queen’s Sir Brian May, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and ELO’s Bev Bevan at the Black Sabbath Ballet in London.

Noel shared pictures of himself with the music legends backstage at Sadlers Wells Theatre on his Instagram feed.

“What an incredible honour it was to attend the Black Sabbath Ballet. The show is an extraordinary testament to the legacy of this band who invented an entire genre of music and inspired me greatly as a child,” said Noel.

“It was both profoundly moving and awe-inspiring. Congratulations to the whole company and thanks so much to dear Tony. “Isn’t it just wonderful when your heroes turn out to be the nicest, most kind people in the world. I am truly blessed that these three wonderful gentlemen have inspired me and encouraged me and are magnificent and wonderful friends.

“When my band and I go on tour, I shall share the beacon of light, hope, joy and love they have shone for me throughout my life with you too. Their Music is my Medicine. The tour is not called Music and Medicine by chance.”

Noel is a world-leading, world-record-breaking vet and best-selling author.

He has filled arenas with his live tours – offering audiences feel-good stories and unique perspectives on life informed by his love of animals.

The new show combines his passion for both animals and music. He will be mixing anecdotes from his life as a vet with his favourite rock music.

Noel Fitzpatrick: Medicine and Music is at Scarborough Spa on Friday October 30.

Tickets at https://www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/noel-fitzpatrick