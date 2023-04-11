Two Door Cinema Club announce Scarborough date in upcoming UK summer tour

The Northern Irish trio will play at Scarborough’s Spa Grand Hall on Saturday July 22 as part of an upcoming UK headline tour.

Known for mixing ‘80s pop hooks with dance and electronic polish, Two Door Cinema Club first rose to fame with singles What You Know, Undercover Martyn and Something Good Can Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 2010 album Tourist History saw the band cement a global following and festival headline status and they have since gone on to produce three acclaimed records – Beacon, Gameshow and False Alarm.

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a Scarborough date in their upcoming tour. (Photo: Contributed)

Most Popular

Last September saw the band release their fifth studio album, Keep On Smiling.

The Scarborough gig joins a string of outdoor concerts and festival dates this summer after the band were forced to cancel a European headline tour last year due to bass player Kevin Baird’s ongoing health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad