Two Door Cinema Club announce Scarborough date in upcoming UK summer tour

Indie icons Two Door Cinema Club will perform in Scarborough this summer, it has been announced.

By George Buksmann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

The Northern Irish trio will play at Scarborough’s Spa Grand Hall on Saturday July 22 as part of an upcoming UK headline tour.

Known for mixing ‘80s pop hooks with dance and electronic polish, Two Door Cinema Club first rose to fame with singles What You Know, Undercover Martyn and Something Good Can Work.

Their 2010 album Tourist History saw the band cement a global following and festival headline status and they have since gone on to produce three acclaimed records – Beacon, Gameshow and False Alarm.

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a Scarborough date in their upcoming tour. (Photo: Contributed)Two Door Cinema Club have announced a Scarborough date in their upcoming tour. (Photo: Contributed)
    Last September saw the band release their fifth studio album, Keep On Smiling.

    The Scarborough gig joins a string of outdoor concerts and festival dates this summer after the band were forced to cancel a European headline tour last year due to bass player Kevin Baird’s ongoing health issues.

    Tickets are on sale now and are available via Ticketmaster.

