Two favourite presenters from our region's TV news programmes - Harry Gration and Christine Talbot - present A Grand Yorkshire Night Out at Scarborough Spa

TV news presenters Harry Gration and Christine Talbot present a Grand Yorkshire Night Out at Scarborough Spa

Broadcasting legends Harry Gration of BBC Look North and Christine Talbot of ITV Calendar, will be joined by some very special guests on stage to enjoy A Grand Yorkshire Night Out.

It’s a rare opportunity to find out what it was like working on the region’s two rival news programmes and one of the few times the pair, who are great friends, have presented together.

Harry and Christine, who share many decades in local news, will be looking back at the memorable stories they have covered across this great county – sharing the tears and the laughter – with a mention or two of some of the crazier things they have done such as tandem rides, a sofa push and for Harry, being literally tied to weather presenter Paul Hudson for days on end.

They’ll also be delving into the golden era of television when, for the first time, members of the original production team behind the iconic All Creatures Great and Small series will be together on stage. It was the original feel-good show which put the Yorkshire Dales on the map and was watched by up to 20 million viewers across the country during the eighties.

How did a series of beautifully written books about a country vet become such a huge TV show? What really went on behind the scenes? And what do they make of today’s remake of the series today?

Christine said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining up with my great friend Harry to celebrate all that is Yorkshire in these two stage shows.

"As well as our own stories of covering this wonderful regional as broadcasters, we’ll be hearing fantastic anecdotes and never heard before background tales from our fascinating guests. We see it as a unique big fun night out - we hope lots of people who love the region and its people as we do, will join us."

And to bring the whole thing up to date, the country’s favourite modern-day Yorkshire Vet, aka Julian Norton, will be joining them all to recount his own tales of a vet’s life today.

There’ll be music from the Leeds band The Dunwells, now boasting several million downloads and sell-out tours across the UK, Scars on 45 who have undertaken sell-out tours in the UK and America … and Harrison Gration - Harry’s son making his debut - will be singing hits from stage shows.

Plus, there will be a chance for the audience to join in with their own questions and an opportunity to mix over cheese and wine after the show.

It’s certainly going to be a night to remember! So, join Harry and Christine as they talk all things Yorkshire at the Scarborough Spa on Saturday March 19 from 7pm

The show is also at the Theatre Royal in York on Monday April 11 from 7:30