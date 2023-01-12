Two stars of new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey head to Sci-fi Scarborough

Craig David Dowsett who appears in the new movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

The movie which launched its trailer a few months ago to a fanfare online and is named as the number two most-anticipated movie of 2023 on IMDb.

Craig David Dowsett is a British actor in film, he is known for playing the role of Winnie the Pooh in the viral film Winnie the Pooh: Blood And Honey featured worldwide in Rolling Stone Magazine, CNN, Variety, IGN, ITV news and many more.

He also played roles in The Area 51 Incident and The House That Zombies Built. Craig also has an extensive martial arts background with screen combat training.

Natasha Tosini who appears in new horror film WInnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Natasha Tosini, cover star of FHM in the US and Sweden, has also starred in movies Three Blind Mice, Snake Hotel, The Haunted Studio, City Twist & Crocodile Swarm.

Other appearances include season two of the Butterfly Beat TV series, Amazon feature film City Twist, Quarantine Leap and the Manor.

Natasha has also starred in music videos from Stu Allen and Gino Bonazzi plus many others.

Organiser Steve Dickinson “So far, we have announced guests from Star Wars and Doctor Who.

It’s very exciting for us to announce guests from an as yet unreleased but much-anticipated. The trailer is fantastic, if you like horror that is, don’t let the kids watch it.”

Already announced are Dermot Crowley, aka General Crix Madine from Star Wars and Nicola Bryant from Doctor Who.

General Madine specialised in covert actions for the Rebel Alliance, waging war in secret against Imperial troops and the Emperor's own shadowy agents.

His plans culminated with the operation to destroy the shield generator on the Forest Moon of Endor.

Dermot’s TV appearances include Luther, Hunted, Borgia, Margaret, New Tricks, Foyle’s War, Midsomer Murders, Bleak House, Kingdom, Spooks, Dead Gorgeous, Murder Rooms, A Touch of Frost, Trial and Retribution, Rebel Heart, Falling for a Dancer, Father Ted, Jonathan Creek, The Sculptress, Kavanagh QC, Poirot, Blue Money, Echoes and Empty Nest.

His films include The Death of Stalin, The Foreigner, Black 47, A Prominent Patient, Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Deception, Here, Holy Water, Babel, Before You Go, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Staggered, The March, The Son of the Pink Panther, Wilt, Little Dorrit, The Doctor and the Devils, Octopussy, The Return of the Jedi and Giro City.

Nicola Jane Bryant played companion Perpugilliam "Peri" Brown from 1984 to 1986, first with Peter Davison and then with Colin Baker as the Doctor.

Her appearances spanned episodes Planet of Fire to Mindwarp. She later reprised the role for Dimensions in Time and has since appeared in many Doctor Who video and audio spin-offs.

Sci-Fi Scarborough takes place on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 at Scarborough Spa.