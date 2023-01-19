Ukrainian National Opera presents the opera Madama Butterfly at Scarborough Spa

Madama Butterfly comes to Scarborough Spa later this year

Coming from Dnipro, Ukraine, the opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra comprising more than 30 musicians, will première the timeless Madama Butterfly opera this season.

Madama Butterfly, music by Giacomo Puccini, will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

It is one of the most colourful and exotic yet tragic operas in the canon.

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for more than 100 years.

The Ukrainian Opera is especially worth seeing as its creative development has moved forward in recent years, mastering and popularising the world’s classical music heritage and turning to the works of modern composers, music of the 20th century, and in particular the Ukrainian classics.

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times.

“The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists.

“The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the past five weeks, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK.

Amande Concerts Ltd, is a UK established production company dedicated to delivering highest quality classical art to British theatres.

Madama Butterfly is on at Scarborough Spa on Wednesday February 22 at at 7.30pm.