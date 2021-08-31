Uncover cryptic wartime messages in upcoming exhibition at Scarborough library

Scarborough Library. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The library will house the history of the town’s GCHQ Listening Station – the oldest continually operated signals intelligence site in the world.

Library visitors can discover how the listening station kept Britain’s communications safe during the First and Second World Wars by incepting encrypted messages from the enemy before sending to Bletchley Park to be decrypted.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “To house such a unique exhibition is a great coup for Scarborough library. Our staff and volunteers have bounced back from a very difficult 18 months so we are delighted to be able to welcome visitors through our doors once again.

“Our libraries are proving to be a community hub, drawing in new visitors with an exciting exhibition which showcases the town’s vast history. I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the launch and visit the exhibition over the next few months.”

The exhibition will be unveiled at 6pm on Thursday, September 9, in the company of Scarborough-born GCHQ Departmental Historian, Dr David Abrutat, who will share the history of the Listening Station.

Tickets are £3 and can be purchased at the library or over the phone (01609 536602).

A free drop-in family event will be held at the library from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, September 11.

Visitors can get involved in spy related activities, look around the exhibition and claim a unique top secret library card.

Entry to the exhibition is free.