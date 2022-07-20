Union J join global superstar Christina Aguilera for Scarborough OAT show

Union J

Union J are back – and they are following their sensational sold-out reunion show by joining global superstar Christina Aguilera for her UK Tour dates.

Singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and one of the best-selling artists in the world Christina will be bringing her iconic vocals and impeccable routines to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 2, before continuing with dates at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on August 3 and London’s The O2 Arena on August 5.

And Christina will be joined at all three dates by award-winning X Factor alumni Union J who will open the show for the music icon.

Christina Aguilera

All four members of Union J – Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley and George Shelley – delighted their legions of fans when they returned to the stage together for the first time in six years to play a sold-out reunion show at the iconic London Palladium in May.

The band were catapulted into the mainstream after being hand-picked and brought together by boy band mogul Louis Walsh during the ninth series ITV’s The X Factor.

Performing each week, they quickly amassed a loyal fanbase and went on to finish fourth in the competition, and subsequently signed to RCA records, releasing their debut single Carry You just six months later in summer 2013.

Before their disbanding in 2016, Union J achieved success with four UK Top 10 singles and a debut UK Top 10 album, Winning Best British Breakthrough at the BBC Teen Awards, selling out arena shows, performing to millions on national TV, and making their Hollywood debut as ‘Heartthrobs’ on Kick-Ass 2 performing their standout single Carry You.

More than 20 years after her self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest and most recognised solo female artists.

Christina has sold more than 43 million records worldwide, collected more than 18 million Spotify listens, received more than three billion YouTube views and achieved five No.1 U.S singles, making her the fourth female artist to top the charts over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).