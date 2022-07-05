Vocalist Georgia Cecile is last act added to Scarborough Jazz Festival

Georgia Cecile has been added to the programme of Scarborough Jazz Festival at the Spa later this year

The singer isat the helm of the new wave of UK jazz-pop crossover artists and has been tipped as ‘One To Watch’ by Wonderland Magazine and Jazz FM.

Inspired by the likes of Nancy Wilson, Duke Ellington and Stevie Wonder, the vocalist and songwriter’s debut album Only The Lover Sings topped the UK Jazz and Blues charts and remained in the Top 20 for its first 16 weeks.

Scooping Best Album at the 2021 Jazz Awards, the album – co-written and arranged with her pianist and long-time collaborator Euan Stevenson – featured across BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, Jazz FM, BBC 6 Music and BBC Scotland.

Described as “possessing timeless values influenced by the great popular composers of the 20th century" the acclaimed album won Georgia the respect of peers and critics.

Championed by Gregory Porter and Jamie Cullum, Cécile toured as the main support for Gregory Porter opening four sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

Now making waves across the Atlantic, she was selected to perform at SXSW in Austin. Texas. Her shows have included a televised concert with the BBC concert orchestra to celebrate BBC Radio 2 goes green.

Festival director Mike Gordon said: “It is a great feeling to have completed the programme. I was looking for an outstanding vocalist to fill the final slot and I think we have done it with Georgia Cécile. Tickets are as always selling very well. I am delighted with the overall programme.”

The full line-up is:

Os Caros – The Edison Machada Project, Nicola Farnon and the Dave Newton Trio, Dennis Rollins’ Funky-Funk, Lunar Octet (USA), Alan Barnes & Dave Newton, Bansangu, New York Brass Band, Ben Crosland’s Solway Stories, Iain Ballamy (UK) & Stian Cartensen (Norway), The Simon Spillett Big Band Plays Tubby Hayes, Georgia Cécile, Martin Taylor & Ulf Wakenius, Shirley Smart Trio, John Law’s Re-Creations, A Time Remembered, Hannah Horton Quartet, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers: Rory Ingham/Jim Davison Sextet.