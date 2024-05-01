This Feeling By The Sea is set to bring a rising stars of the music industry to perform at Bridlington Spa on September 6 and 7.

This Feeling By The Sea 2024 is set to run on September 6 and 7, with headliners The Royston Club (Friday) and The K’s (Saturday) set to perform alongside an A-Z of contemporary and rising indie and alternative talent.

As with last year’s festival, every single artist on the bill has emerged via This Feeling shows held in grassroots venues across the UK.

This Feeling’s Mikey Jonns said: “To come together By The Sea in such a magnificent, iconic venue with some of our favourite bands, with many of the This Feeling community, is a shared dream come true.

“Every act on the line-up started off playing grassroots venues with This Feeling, which not only highlights the importance of these venues but also the journey we are on with acts we've loved right from the start.

“This must be the only festival where every single artist on the bill started off by playing small capacity venues with the same promoter - and so many fans have stayed with those bands from their first shows to where they are today. It’s 100% real and makes for an atmosphere that's pure magic!”

Saturday night headliners The K’s have played huge shows as guests to the likes of Liam Gallagher and Kasabian.

Their debut album ahs reached a #3 chart position this year and they have just won ‘Best Breakthrough Act’ at the inaugural Northern Music Awards.

Ryan Breslin, The K’s guitarist, said: “It’s an honour to be asked to headline This Feeling By The Sea. We started out with This Feeling doing our first gigs on the circuit and to now be headlining their festival is class."

Friday night headliners The Royston Club have made huge waves since forming in their hometown of Wrexham in 2019. Infusing indie-pop with instantly unforgettable hooks, the four-piece have developed a fervent live following.

Tom Faithfull, vocals/guitar for The Royston Club, said: “We're buzzing to play By The Sea this year. This Feeling promoted one of our first ever shows at a small venue in Rhyl, North Wales, so it's a nice moment to go from that to headlining By The Sea."

The festival’s Friday schedule is packed with similarly unmissable bands such as Pastel, The Rosadocs,The Lathums and The Sherlocks. Friday also features sets from Spyres, The Crooks, The Sheratons and Megan Wyn.

Further Saturday highlights include Seb Lowe, The Clause,The Kairos, Casino, The Slates and Dirty Blonde.

The event will again be hosted by the legendary Fenners, while Jericho Keys (BBC Introducing) and John Kennedy (Radio X) will be DJing between bands on Friday and Saturday respectively.