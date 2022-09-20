West End Nights featuring songs from the shows comes to Scarborough's YMCA

James Aconley is in the cast of West End Nights which comes to the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

West End Nights has reached its 12th year and is celebrating with a new

production for this year.

The audience can expect songs from some of its favourite musicals such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Come From Away, Waitress, Blood Brothers, Chicago.

Songs in the shows include Music of the Night, I Dreamed a Dream, Bring Him Home, All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, Marilun Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast is made up of performers with West End, UK-wide and international credits to their names and all have the mutual connection of being born and raised in Scarborough.

“We’ve brought together some of the finest musical theatre talent out there, and we’re thrilled that there’s a fabulous local connection for all of the cast members too”, said James Aconley.

The cast includes James Aconley who has performed in cabaret and theatre productions across the UK and in London’s West End.

Rebekah Kelly has performed in many theatres from Scarborough Spa to venues on the island of Ibiza and Polly Aconley, James’ sister, who has performed in venues all over the North East,

Mike Seals-Law, who runs an entertainment business, performs up and down the country as a Blues Brothers tribute and Robbie Williams tribute.

West End Nights brings a new show that promises a wonderful evening celebrating the finest and best-loved songs from the dazzling West End.

West End Nights runs at YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday September 30 at 7.30pm.