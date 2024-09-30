Devan Kellett and Alex Weatherhill join foces for their workshops at Scarborough Rugby Club

West End performers are coming to the East coast for a series of theatre workshops organised by local talents Alex Weatherhill and Devan Kellett.

The duo will bring top-tier talent from London’s West End to aspiring actors, singers, and dancers – offering an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry – to Scarborough Rugby Club.

“We wanted to give East coast talent access to world-class training in an intimate and supportive setting,” said director and actor Alex Weatherhill.

“By bringing West End stars directly to them, we’re offering a unique opportunity to learn and be inspired by the people who know the stage and screen inside and out.”

Devan Kellett said, “This isn’t just about teaching steps or hitting notes. It’s about connecting with performers who’ve lived the experience, who can mentor and inspire the next generation of stars.”

Workshops will be held monthly and cater to performers of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

Attendees can expect masterclasses in acting, vocal training, and choreography, as well as question and answer sessions.

“Bringing in such a wide variety of talent ensures that our workshops appeal to performers with different strengths and aspirations,” said performer and teache Kellett.

“As we set this up, it was also important that it is an independent initiative.” said Weatherhill.

“It’s open to everyone wherever they train, or if they don’t, and is provided with no agenda except to provide opportunity.”

The workshops are:

Six – Wednesday October 30

1.30pm to 2.30pm – eight-11; 3pm to 4.15pm – 12-15 and 4.30pm to 5.45pm – 16 and over

Amelia Atherton. Having achieved her dream role of Catherine Parr in the UK tour of Six, Amelia will bring the musical to life with tailored workshops.

Despite being a relatively new graduate, Amelia has also appeared in the UK tour of Waitress and Yorkshire story: Betty Blue Eyes.

Barbie – Saturday November 16

3pm to 4.15pm – eight-15 and4.30pm t0 6pm 16 and over

Adam Crossley. Local performer, choreographer and director Adam returns to his roots to bring some of his experience back to the town.

Having returned from the International Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock and with theatrical tours and films like Wicked and Wonka under his belt, this is a great opportunity to see how you go from Scarborough to Hollywood.

Heathers – Saturday December 7

3pm to 4.15pm – 13-17 and 4.30pm to 6pm – 18 and over

Madeline Hargrave. Understudy to all three Heathers and Veronica. Step into her Candy Store and learn what it takes to be a super-swing/cover.

Hairspray – Tues January 2

3pm to 4.15pm – eight and 13 and 4.30pm to 6pm – 14 and over

Kirsty Sparks. From choreographing a Paris runway to roller skating in Starlight Express in Germany, Kirsty has done it all. She is on tour with Hairspray and will bring this energetic explosion of a show to our doorstep through some of the dances and songs.

Les Miserables – Saturday February 1

3pm to 4.15pm – 11-15 and 4.30pm to 6pm – 16 and over

Danny Colligan. Star of the West End and Touring version of Les Mis, The Book of Mormon and finalist in BBC1’s Let it Shine, Danny will bring the inside knowledge of bringing the characters of Les Mis to life.

Moulin Rouge – Saturday March 29

3pm to 4.15pm- 14 and over

Amy Thornton. Dance Captain on West End and Broadway sensation Moulin Rouge, Amy will explore the theatrical experience through its choreography and character work. In addition to the show, Amy has worked on Matilda, Cats, Rock of Ages, Evita, Flashdance and Fame.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – acting workshop – Thursday April 24

6pm to 7.15pm – 12 15 and 7.30pm to 9pm – 16 and over

Pip Minnithorpe. Director and resident director, Pip has worked on many of the versions of this show around the world.

Providing something a bit different, this is a delve into acting through character and physicality.

The juniors will look at how to embody and inhabit the world where magic is brought to life through illusion and craft and the adult group will look at scene work, the politics of the play and how the drama is created.

There are 30 places per workshop and the cost is £25 per ticket