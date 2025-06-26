'We've dreamed of this night for years' - Whitby band Sunbeam look ahead to sell-out hometown gig

From festival stages to sold out hometown glory, Whitby’s rising indie rockers are just getting started.

Whitby-based band Sunbeam have capped off a breakout moment in their career, having just headlined the coveted This Feeling stage at the Isle of Wight Festival – a proving ground for the UK’s next big names in indie rock.

Now, with their sights set on their roots, the five-piece are gearing up for what promises to be a euphoric hometown show at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday June 28, to a sell-out crowd of 1,000.

The band, known for their infectious hooks, guitar-driven anthems, and emotionally-charged lyrics, have quickly built a passionate following both online and on the live circuit.

Their Isle of Wight performance marked a major milestone, with a packed tent singing every word back – a surreal moment that frontman Jimmy described as “the most electric show we’ve played to date.”

Sunbeam’s growing buzz hasn’t happened by chance.

Known for their raw energy on stage and authentic connection with fans, they’ve spent the last year making waves across the UK’s music scene.

Speaking ahead of their sold-out hometown show, the band said: “Whitby’s always had our back.

"Playing to a thousand people right here at home, it’s special.

"To do it once was amazing but to have the support to put on a second show is unbelievable.

"We’ve dreamt of this night for years.

"This one’s for everyone who believed in us from day one.”

With more new music in the pipeline, Sunbeam are poised for an even bigger 2025.

For now, they’re taking a moment to celebrate with the fans who’ve helped get them there.