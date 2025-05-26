What do you fancing doing? Pick of events in and around Bridlington this week - including gin cruise and wildlife photography exhibition

Red Hot Chilli Pipers are at Bridlington Spa

All aboard for a gin cruise, sing-along to wartime tunes or join the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – there is plenty to do in and around Bridlington this week – May 29 to June 5.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Hot Chilli Pipers – featuring the Red Hot Chilli Dancers, Bridlington Spa, Thursday May 29 at 7.30pm

There has never been anything quite like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park to years later with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in and storming Glastonbury festival last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past 20-plus years have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that leaves people with warm hearts and smiles on their faces.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or https://www.bridspa.com/

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, until Sunday July 13

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, the event highlights compelling stories and diverse species from across the globe, fostering a deeper appreciation and advocacy for our natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and has become the premier event in nature photography, attracting entries from 117 countries and territories.

This year’s award-winning images, delivers an unforgettable visual experience.

During an intense week at the Natural History Museum in London, entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

Chair of the judging panel, Kathy Moran said: “In this selection you see species diversity, a range of behavior and conservation issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world - the beauty and the challenges.

“It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.”

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo said: ‘’We are thrilled to showcase the extraordinary talent and dedication of photographers who capture the beauty and diversity of our natural world.

“Each photograph tells a unique story and we hope visitors will be inspired by the stunning images on display in this year’s exhibition.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and book tickets visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/wpoty

Rock and Punk at The Bull & Sun, Bridlington, - Friday May 30 from 8pm

Two bands doing original rock and punk. Tempersflare – alternative punk Shadowslave – grunge rock

Free entry

Rule Britannia – Live, Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington, Friday May 30 and Saturday May 31 at 7.30pm and Sunday June 1 at 2.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in a charming Yorkshire Village, Rule Britannia, presented by Ginger Green Productions, whisks you back to the heart of wartime England, where the air was filled with c tunes that kept spirits high during the Second World War.

Get ready to enjoy classics from legends like Vera Lynn, Gracie Fields, and Norman Evans, featuring hits like We’ll Meet Again and Over the Garden Wall.

Overflowing with nostalgia, community spirit , and a warm salute to the brave souls of the war years. Rule Britannia guarantees toe- tapping music, belly laughs and more than a sprinkle of heartfelt remembrance.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or https://www.bridspa.com/

Gin and rum cruise from the Yorkshire Belle, Bridlington Harbour, Saturday May 31 from 7.30pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savour a relaxing evening cruise around beautiful Bridlington bay, and watch the sunset paint the sky in vibrant hues, all while enjoying a glass of your favourite drink.

Whether you prefer a crisp, refreshing gin or a rich, smooth rum, this tranquil voyage promises the perfect blend of scenic beauty and delightful sips.

Tickets: adults £16; children £8 – soft drinks available.