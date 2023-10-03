What's new at Scarborough Spa - revealed dates for Shaun Ryder, Fascinating Aida and Gary Davies' live 80s tour

Celebrating 40 years on the road, Dillie Keane, Liza Pulman and Adèle Anderson, Britain’s raciest and sassiest cabaret trio are bringing their brand-new show to theatres across the UK

Dillie Keane, Liza Pulman and Adèle Anderson, Britain’s raciest and sassiest cabaret trio are bringing their new show to town on Friday March 1 at 7.30pm.

Uniquely charming, with diamond-sharp satire, filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous, the indomitable trio are still the mistresses of their craft.

Marking the 40-year milestone, this new show will feature much-loved favourites and some wicked new songs.

Musical Director, composer and pianist Michael Roulston will, once again, join Dillie, Liza and Adèle on stage and the show will be directed by Paul Foster.

Shaun Ryder – rock ‘n’ roll wild man hits the road for major UK tour and lands at the Spa on Saturday May 3 2025.

The Happy Mondays front man will talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career and everything in between.

The star of Celebrity Goggle-box and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Her redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays – and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

C ritically acclaimed Nottingham born singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will be performing in the Spa Grand Hall on Saturday December 9.

Scarborough Spa’s VIP Platinum Lounge upgrade is available for Jake’s show. Your upgrade will give you early access to the VIP lounge with a complimentary drink on arrival.

Gary Davies brings his BBC Radio 2 show to life for the ultimate 80s party with mastermixes, dancers and surprise special guests.

Earlier this year he wowed audiences across the country bringing his Saturday night radio show to life for the ultimate 80s extravaganza and he brought it to the stage performing to thousands at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester.

BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 80s: The Live Tour sees Gary and his producer Johnny Kalifornia bring the party in their 80s radio studio set.

Everyone is encouraged to don their favourite 80s outfits, send in live shout outs and groove away to the classic anthems all night long.

The celebration will showcase 80s hits by artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna and Whitney.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by the response and reaction to our initial BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 80s Live Tour shows.

“ It's been so much fun hosting them along with ‘Gary’s Gang’ our amazing dancers, my incredible producer Johnny Kalifornia and some fabulous live guests. Having received numerous requests for us to bring the show to more venues in the UK I'm delighted that we have a whole bunch of new dates for next year and look forward to partying with you 80s style.”

The show is at the Spa on Friday May 10.

Craig Charles will be bringing his Funk & Soul House Party to the Spa Grand Hall on Friday November 17.

The new DJ show for this year invites fans to enter Craig’s living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts.

Family production Jurassic Earth is at the venue on Friday Novembe r 3.

This show is a fun-filled, interactive dinosaur experien ce that features animatronics, actors, stage set and script

Ex-Special Forces sergeant, broadcaster and best-selling author Jason Fox is preparing for his latest mission with a third outing of his hit live tour Life At The Limit heading to Scarborough.

Best known as a tough-talking instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox will once more take to the stage to share remarkable stories from his distinguished military career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces, his personal battles and his TV work.

He will be at Scarborough Spa on Friday January 26.

“When I first toured Life At The Limit, that experience of a live audience was something totally new to me, but I settled into it and getting the chance to go back out earlier this year was brilliant,” said Jason.

“I can’t believe I get to do it all again in a few months’ time! To be visiting another 25 towns and cities and sharing my story with more people across the country is such an honour.

“There’s a real mix in the show – some stories are funny, some tragic, others brutal. But t hey’re all real and make for a no-holds-barred account of my life so far. I hope I can continue to inspire people through my long and at-times difficult journey.”

During the live stage show Life At The Limit Foxy presents a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering – a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield. A vivid, searing account of his life, that tells some incredible moments of strength and courage.

Jason’s appetite for adventure and extremes has no limit and has led him to take on some amazing challenges both in the Military and in his TV roles with SAS Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War.

He is also a best-selling author following the publication of Battle Scars and Life Under Fire as well as a world record-breaking rower and adventurer who has embarked on expeditions across Alaska, the North Pole and most recently the River Yukon.

Presented by Nigel McIntyre and Gareth Watson, Life At The Limit tours throughout January and February 2024.

Pantomime is back – this year it’s Jack and the Beanstalk which again stars Channel 5’s Milkshake! presenter Amy Thompson.

The traditional panto is a mix of myrrh, mayhem and misunderstanding as Jack triumphs over the evil Giant Blunderbore. It runs from Saturday December 9 to Monday January 1.