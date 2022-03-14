Whitby 10-piece band to play Scarborough Jazz Club

Drummer Tom Townsend plays with the 10-piece Whitby Contingent who are guests of Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday March 23

With ages ranging from 17 to 80, the band plays a mixture of jazz classics like Moanin’ and A Train and funky jazz rock numbers like Shakey Ground and Birdland, interspersed with standards featuring band members as soloists.

Led by Alastair Laurence on keyboard, the line-up is Sarah Berry (alto sax), Ralph Alder (tenor sax), Bob Butterfield (baritone sax), Daniel Shone, Pete Thompson (trumpets), Tony Turner, Tony Cross (trombones), with our own Bob Walker, bass and Tom Townsend, drums.

It will be an evening of varied delights celebrating East Coast jazz. Doors 7.45pm, music from 8.15pm.