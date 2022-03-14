Whitby 10-piece band to play Scarborough Jazz Club
Local jazz talent the Whitby Contingent, a 10-piece big band from up the coast - play Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday March 23.
With ages ranging from 17 to 80, the band plays a mixture of jazz classics like Moanin’ and A Train and funky jazz rock numbers like Shakey Ground and Birdland, interspersed with standards featuring band members as soloists.
Led by Alastair Laurence on keyboard, the line-up is Sarah Berry (alto sax), Ralph Alder (tenor sax), Bob Butterfield (baritone sax), Daniel Shone, Pete Thompson (trumpets), Tony Turner, Tony Cross (trombones), with our own Bob Walker, bass and Tom Townsend, drums.
It will be an evening of varied delights celebrating East Coast jazz. Doors 7.45pm, music from 8.15pm.
£5 minimum donation on door.