Whitby church to host St Hilda's Festival Orchestra concert

Sparkling music will be the order of the day when the St Hilda's Festival Orchestra gives a concert in St Hilda's C of E Church on Saturday July 1.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

The programme is taken from the Baroque period which covers the years 1600 to 1750.

Composers like Bach and Handel are household names, then add in Corelli, Boyce and Albinoni and you have a feast of the Baroque.

The orchestra, under the baton of Stephen Maltby, is part of the usual Festival Orchestra, just using the strings, the oboes and a harpsichord continuo played by Tony Cross.

Whitby's St Hilda's Church on the West Cliff. w134005eWhitby's St Hilda's Church on the West Cliff. w134005e
    In addition to the ensemble pieces there will be two concertos – Stephen Norval will play the solo part for Albinoni's concerto opus 9 no. 2, and Tony Mason will play Bach's A minor violin concerto.

    Tickets cost £10 with students getting in free, and can be purchased on the door.

    The concert starts at 7pm, refreshments available at interval.

