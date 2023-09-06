Whitby Coliseum to host biggest Laughing Lobster Comedy Club - see who's on the bill
On Friday September 15, the venue will welcome two of the biggest names in comedy from the North - Paul ‘Silky’ White, who features on The Stand-up Show, and Catherine Young, with Maggie McGee in support.
Silky (headlining)
Free-wheeling stand up and barnstorming songs from one of the best and most respected comedians in the business.
A comedian, musician and improviser. No two shows are the same, but they’re all joyful.
Described by John Bishop as "...a very, very funny fella... just brilliant”.
"A central figure on the UK comedy circuit. Come and see for yourselves."
Catherine Young (opening)
Instantly likeable, Catherine has made a name for herself as one of the most exciting new acts to come out of the North-East in recent years.
Her comedy is light-hearted, full of mischievous stories and friendly humour, with the perfect mix of energy, punchlines and emotion.
She will be opening the show.
Maggie Magee (support)
Unhip and unyoung, Maggie brings you her very relatable and deeply cynical take on modern life.
Whether talking about her life as a teacher or as a mother, or just getting older, her sweary reflections and rants will have you cracking up almost as much as she is.
Before she was a comedian, Maggie was an English teacher and Head of Department in St Augustine's school in Scarborough.
The show starts at 8pm, tickets £10 in advance, £12 on the door.