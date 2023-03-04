Whitby Coliseum to host comedian Tom Houghton - here's how to get your tickets
Comedian Tom Houghton is to bring his Absolute Shambles tour to Whitby Coliseum.
The Hilarity Bites Comedy Club show on March 24 is one of the highlights of the venue’s monthly events.
Doors open 7.30pm, tickets £10 advance or £12 on the door.
Tickets to see the funny man, star of Comedy Central and Channel 4’s First Dates, are selling quickly though.
Here’s what else The Coliseum has lined up:
Thursday March 9 – See How They Run (2022), BAFTA Award-nominated film, 2pm and 7pm
Thursday March 16 – bingo, 2pm
Thursday March 23 – Opera for the People, a Rural Arts event, 7pm
Creating community through music – a popular opera and crossover music (think Andrea Bocelli and Katherine Jenkins)
Thursday March 30 – National Theatre Live, Life of Pi, doors open 6.15pm for a prompt 7pm start.
Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique Olivier award-winning stage adaption of the best-selling novel