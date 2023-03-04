Whitby Coliseum to host comedian Tom Houghton - here's how to get your tickets

The Hilarity Bites Comedy Club show on March 24 is one of the highlights of the venue’s monthly events.

Doors open 7.30pm, tickets £10 advance or £12 on the door.

Tickets to see the funny man, star of Comedy Central and Channel 4’s First Dates, are selling quickly though.

Comedian Tom Houghton is coming to Whitby.

Here’s what else The Coliseum has lined up:

Thursday March 9 – See How They Run (2022), BAFTA Award-nominated film, 2pm and 7pm

Thursday March 16 – bingo, 2pm

Thursday March 23 – Opera for the People, a Rural Arts event, 7pm

Creating community through music – a popular opera and crossover music (think Andrea Bocelli and Katherine Jenkins)

Thursday March 30 – National Theatre Live, Life of Pi, doors open 6.15pm for a prompt 7pm start.

