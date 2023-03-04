News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Coliseum to host comedian Tom Houghton - here's how to get your tickets

Comedian Tom Houghton is to bring his Absolute Shambles tour to Whitby Coliseum.

By Duncan Atkins
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 9:30am

The Hilarity Bites Comedy Club show on March 24 is one of the highlights of the venue’s monthly events.

Doors open 7.30pm, tickets £10 advance or £12 on the door.

Tickets to see the funny man, star of Comedy Central and Channel 4’s First Dates, are selling quickly though.

Comedian Tom Houghton is coming to Whitby.
    Here’s what else The Coliseum has lined up:

    Thursday March 9 – See How They Run (2022), BAFTA Award-nominated film, 2pm and 7pm

    Thursday March 16 – bingo, 2pm

    Thursday March 23 – Opera for the People, a Rural Arts event, 7pm

    Creating community through music – a popular opera and crossover music (think Andrea Bocelli and Katherine Jenkins)

    Thursday March 30 – National Theatre Live, Life of Pi, doors open 6.15pm for a prompt 7pm start.

    Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique Olivier award-winning stage adaption of the best-selling novel

    Tom HoughtonTickets