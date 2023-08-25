Comedian Markus Birdman is coming to Whitby Coliseum.

Markus Birdman, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, brings his show Platinum to the venue on Friday October 27.

Markus has thundered back into comedy with his Edinburgh Fringe show, earning him a nomination for the 2023 Chortle Awards.

He has also recently written for Jayde Adams and supported Jason Manford at the Palladium.

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets £12 available online from Hilarity Bites or from the Coliseum Centre.

Hilarity Bites also presents Spaniard Ignacio Lopez, star of Live At The Apollo, The Now Show, Stand-Up Sesh and more, who scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about clashing cultures and never fitting in.

This is on Friday November 24, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.