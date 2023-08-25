News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Whitby Coliseum to host comedy stars in two Hilarity Bites shows

A couple of Hilarity Bites comedy shows are being lined up for Whitby Coliseum later this year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST
Comedian Markus Birdman is coming to Whitby Coliseum.Comedian Markus Birdman is coming to Whitby Coliseum.
Comedian Markus Birdman is coming to Whitby Coliseum.

Markus Birdman, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, brings his show Platinum to the venue on Friday October 27.

Markus has thundered back into comedy with his Edinburgh Fringe show, earning him a nomination for the 2023 Chortle Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has also recently written for Jayde Adams and supported Jason Manford at the Palladium.

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Most Popular

    Tickets £12 available online from Hilarity Bites or from the Coliseum Centre.

    Hilarity Bites also presents Spaniard Ignacio Lopez, star of Live At The Apollo, The Now Show, Stand-Up Sesh and more, who scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about clashing cultures and never fitting in.

    This is on Friday November 24, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

    Tickets £12 from Hilarity Bites online or the Coliseum Centre.

    Related topics:TicketsColiseum CentrePalladium