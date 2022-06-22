Whitby Community Choir appeal for stewards to help with National Street Choir Festival

Rebecca Denniff leads a massed sing rehearsal at a previous street choir festival in Kendal

Whitby Community Choir has issued an appeal for people to help steward the National Street Choir Festival which takes place in the town at the end of July.

Around 400 singers will travel from Manchester, Liverpool, Leicester, Edinburgh and London to join with Whitby’s own community choir for a weekend of captivating vocal performances.

Festival director, Rebecca Denniff of Flash Company Arts, said: “We’re really excited about reuniting with choirs from around the country who we haven’t seen for a few years because of the Covid pandemic.

“There will be choirs popping up and singing all around Whitby and we would like local people to help them find their way around town.

“We need around 30 stewards to help make this amazing national event a success on its fourth visit to Whitby, particularly on Saturday July 30 when we need help from 9am for the massed sing rehearsal until the concert in the evening.”

If you would like to sing as part of the Community Choir it’s not too late to get involved, simply pop into Flowergate Hall at 7.30pm on a Wednesday night to join rehearsals.

The event begins on Friday July 29 with a concert at Whitby Pavilion by Plumhall which all stewards will be welcome to attend free of charge.