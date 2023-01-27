Whitby Gothic rock group Westenra set to perform at Tomorrow's Ghosts Halloween Gathering 2023

The trio have been winning over audiences with their dark and emotional, yet uplifting and danceable songs that fall somewhere between the realms of Siouxsie & The Banshees, Fields of The Nephilim, Within Temptation and Evanescence.

Having performed at Whitby Abbey as part of the official celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the novel Dracula – which saw a Guinness World Record set for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires in one place – Westenra are well versed in what it takes to get a gothic crowd going.

They will be kicking off proceedings for the opening night of Tomorrow’s Ghosts Halloween Gathering 2023, on Friday October 27, with a set of their melodic gothic rock.

Whitby band Westenra will perform at the Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival in October.

The headliners for that night have not yet been announced.