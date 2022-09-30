Whitby Museum to host talk about Life on Mars
Whitby Museum is to host a free talk, Biology of Life Detection on Mars and Ocean Worlds.
By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:56 am
The talk by Dr Scott Perl of NASA JPL is about how Boulby Mine can give us information about life on Mars and other worlds.
This free event takes place at the museum’s Normanby Room on October 4, from 7pm to 8pm.
Although this is a free event booking is essential to secure your place. Please click here to reserve your place through Eventbrite.