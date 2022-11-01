Whitby Museum's Scoresby exhibition on for another month - here's what you can see
There’s a last chance to visit Whitby Museum’s Scoresby exhibition which looks at the Arctic both ‘now and then’, as described by Whitby whaler and scientist William Scoresby Jnr 200 years ago.
Scoresby, whose book An Account of the Arctic Regions was first published in 1820, studied Arctic weather and climate, made maps and drew wildlife.
Scoresby’s hand-drawn maps of Svalbard are displayed beside recent maps and photos.
The modern photographs of Svalbard, its birds and plants are by artist Caroline Hack, who has also made textile snowflakes inspired by Scoresby’s drawings. These will be on sale throughout November.
With Book 3 of his Dark Materials, The Amber Spyglass, coming soon on TV, fans of Philip Pulman’s series can learn about the real Svalbard and about the discoveries of Scoresby, after whom Lee Scoresby was named.
The exhibition will close on Sunday December 4, with the museum closing for its winter break the same day.
The tea room will close at 3.30pm on December 2.