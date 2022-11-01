Whitby Museum's Scoresby exhibition on for another month - here's what you can see

Scoresby, whose book An Account of the Arctic Regions was first published in 1820, studied Arctic weather and climate, made maps and drew wildlife.

Scoresby’s hand-drawn maps of Svalbard are displayed beside recent maps and photos.

The modern photographs of Svalbard, its birds and plants are by artist Caroline Hack, who has also made textile snowflakes inspired by Scoresby’s drawings. These will be on sale throughout November.

Polar Bear taking the Water, an original sketch by William Scoresby. All images by permission of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society.

Most Popular

With Book 3 of his Dark Materials, The Amber Spyglass, coming soon on TV, fans of Philip Pulman’s series can learn about the real Svalbard and about the discoveries of Scoresby, after whom Lee Scoresby was named.

The exhibition will close on Sunday December 4, with the museum closing for its winter break the same day.