Whitby Musicport 2021 back with diverse and acclaimed acts - here's when tickets go on sale

The tickets, for October 22, 23 and 24 October will be available from 10am on the day, exclusively for people with Whitby, Scarborough and Saltburn postcodes.

Festival organiser Jim McLaughlin said: “We’re excited that, despite all the uncertainties over travel, we’ve been able to maintain the international flavour of Musicport.

“We look forward to welcoming artists including Les Negresses Vertes (France), The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Muszicas (Hungary), Le Vent du Nord (Canada), Monsieur Doumani (Cyprus), Mary Coughlan, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, Les Triaboliques, Justin Adams & Mauro Durante, Dizraeli, Graham Fellows, Tankus the Henge, Cleveland Watkiss: The Great Jamaica Songbook, plus DJs and live guests in the Musicport DJ Club.

Monsieur Domani will be appearing at Whitby Musicport.

“We will be operating at reduced capacity and making special arrangements to make sure staff, artists and audience feel safe and comfortable, observing all relevant guidelines.

"I think we’re all ready for a bit of a Musicport celebration with an exciting diverse programme including internationally acclaimed acts."

The postcodes for this ticket offer are YO11, YO12, YO21, YO22, TS12 and TS13.

Day tickets for people outside these areas will go on sale in early September.

Mary Coughlan is among the artists you can see at Whitby Musicport.

To book, ring 01947 603475 or call in at Whitby Music Shop on Skinner Street in Whitby.

Weekend tickets are also available from Eventbrite - £110 for the full weekend