Whitby Musicport organiser promises something for everyone as countdown continues to 2022 event

The event at Whitby Pavilion, running over the weekend of October 22 to 23, is a celebration of artists and DJs across three indoor stages, along with market stalls, a festival bazaar, children’s activities and workshops.

Local, national and international artists will perform across unique performance spaces including The Club Stage, The DJ Hub and Bob's BlundaBus – a stalwart at the Edinburgh Festival, providing an intimate and unique venue.

Music industry professional Simon Williams, who has taken over running of the popular festival from Jim and Sue McLaughlin, said: “As the build-up continues, we are really excited to welcome fans and artists from all around the world.

Musicport is on at Whitby Pavilion, October 22 to 23.

"There really will be something for everyone, including activities for children.

"We have recently released day tickets for sale, so if you can’t make the full weekend, you can come just for Saturday or Sunday.”

Last year, Jim and Sue – who founded Musicport in 2000 – announced they were to step back from the day-to-day running of the festival.

Already confirmed to perform at this year’s event are South African band BCUC, guitarist Justin Adams, Bulgarian-born folk singer Eugenia Georgieva, York-based band Bull and The Ukrainians.

Revellers enjoying Whitby Musicport.

On Friday October 21, music workshops, provided by the Musicport community outreach team, will be on at WHISH, Whitby Library and the Whitby Children's Hub, while on Sunday October 23, The Big Sing - a children's activity workshop – is on at Whitby Pavilion’s main hall.