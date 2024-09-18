Whitby Pavilion cinema to screen new Ian McKellen film The Critic
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McKellen is joined in The Critic by Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder) and fan-favourite Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris).
The movie is based on Anthony Quinn’s novel Curtain Call, directed by Anand Tucker it follows Jimmy Erskine, a powerful London theatre critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme that has deadly consequences.
But that’s not all that’s coming up at the cinema.
LEE, starring Oscar sensation Kate Winslet, will arrive in October.
The film tells the story of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War Two.
Visit www.whitbypavilion.co.uk to book tickets for The Critic, LEE and all future cinema events, or email [email protected] to request a call back.
The Critic (15)
Sat Sept 28, 7pm
Sun Sept 29, 5pm
Mon Sept 30, 2pm
Tue Oct 1, 7pm
Wed Oct 2, 7pm
Thu Oct 3, 2pm
LEE (15)
Sat Oct 5, 7pm
Sun Oct 6, 5pm
Mon Oct 7, 2pm
Tue Oct 8, 2pm
Wed Oct 9, 7pm
Have you got a story you’d like us to feature.
We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.
This is the link for Your World - https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen – please get in touch if there are any issues.