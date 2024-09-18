Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New film The Critic, starring Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton, is to start its theatrical screening run at Whitby Pavilion Cinema on Saturday September 28.

McKellen is joined in The Critic by Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder) and fan-favourite Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris).

The movie is based on Anthony Quinn’s novel Curtain Call, directed by Anand Tucker it follows Jimmy Erskine, a powerful London theatre critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme that has deadly consequences.

But that’s not all that’s coming up at the cinema.

Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton in The Critic.

LEE, starring Oscar sensation Kate Winslet, will arrive in October.

The film tells the story of photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War Two.

Visit www.whitbypavilion.co.uk to book tickets for The Critic, LEE and all future cinema events, or email [email protected] to request a call back.

The Critic (15)

Kate Winslet in LEE.

Sat Sept 28, 7pm

Sun Sept 29, 5pm

Mon Sept 30, 2pm

Tue Oct 1, 7pm

Wed Oct 2, 7pm

Thu Oct 3, 2pm

LEE (15)

Sat Oct 5, 7pm

Sun Oct 6, 5pm

Mon Oct 7, 2pm

Tue Oct 8, 2pm

Wed Oct 9, 7pm

