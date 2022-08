A whole host of local bands will be performing on the day, covering many different genres of music.

Arts and crafts will be on sale at Whitby Pavilion throughout the day.

A 10am to 5pm ticket costs £5 per adult and £1 per child, while a 7pm until late ticket is £10 per person.

Whitby Pavilion is hosting Whitby Now 22 For Eric.