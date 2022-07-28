Whitby Pavilion to host Ed Sheeran Songbook - here's how to get tickets

Jack Bowater matches Ed stride for stride in vocal ability, guitar playing and stage presence... and bears an uncanny resemblance to the man himself in this tribute to one of the world's biggest selling pop artists.

The show on Saturday September 3 features the songs you know and love including Shape of You, Galway Girl, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud along with many more, the ultimate night out for any Ed Sheeran fan.

After outstanding shows such as Lipstick on Your Collar, Tina Live and The Rod Stewart Story, Whitby Pavilion has welcomed back hundreds of people this year to enjoy live music.

Jack Bowater performs the Ed Sheeran Songbook, which is coming to Whitby Pavilion.

One reviewer, Mark Ritchie, Stratford Artshouse, said: "Jack Bowater gave us his Ed Sheeran Songbook show and quite outstanding it was too.

"In my view, this is 21st Century tribute music entertainment at its very best!”

The Pavilion show starts at 7.30pm.