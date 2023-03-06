Whitby Pavilion to host Music Hall is Here Again - here's how to get tickets

Make a date to go along to Whitby Pavilion Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday March 18 when Friends have another great evening of melody and mirth lined up for your delectation and delight.

Drawing together a wealth of local talent, Music Hall is Here Again is once again directed by Barbara Benson-Smith MBE.

The incomparable Steve Maltby as Musical Director will be back at the helm of his indefatigable band of musicians and this year sees Martin Verrill taking on the role of Your Very Worthy Chairman to introduce a packed programme of tantalising turns.The Friends’ Music Hall company and their line-up of talented guest performers are delighted to be back on stage with a fun-filled evening of music, song and dance, comedy and drama.So go along and enjoy a night of nostalgia and fun!

Pictured from left to right, some of the performers taking part in Music Hall is Here Again! From left: Chris Colebrooke, Kenzie Greenwood, Ivan Hall and Barbara Benson-Smith.

And why not enter the full spirit of the occasion by dressing up in the tradition of television’s popular and long-running show, The Good Old Days?Tickets cost just £9, with a Friends’ discount rate of £8 (plus small booking fee) and can be obtained by phoning 01947 824770 Monday to Friday, or in person at the Pavilion Booking Office weekdays between 10am and 3pm.

Alternatively, you can visit the website at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk for more information.

