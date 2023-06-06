Whitby Pavilion to host weekend of Swinging Sixties music
The 34th Whitby Sixties Music Weekend will take music fans back to the era widely regarded as being the birth of British pop and fashion, with the venue hosting five shows over three days, from Friday June 9 to Sunday June 11.
The evening and afternoon shows features 16 top 60s acts – topping the bill are the Manfreds featuring Paul Jones (the original lead singer of Manfred Mann) along with The Fourmost, Union Gap and Amen Corner.
You can also enjoy tributes to Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and the Everlys, while comedian Terry Webster will be live on stage too.
Tickets for the Sixties Weekend are still available – call 01757 700042 or 07990 073574 – you can reserve them and pay on the door.