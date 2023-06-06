News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Pavilion to host weekend of Swinging Sixties music

Revellers will turn back the clock to the Swinging 60s this weekend as Whitby Pavilion prepares to host a dazzling weekend of musical merriment.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST
Whitby Pavilion is hosting a 60s music weekend.Whitby Pavilion is hosting a 60s music weekend.
The 34th Whitby Sixties Music Weekend will take music fans back to the era widely regarded as being the birth of British pop and fashion, with the venue hosting five shows over three days, from Friday June 9 to Sunday June 11.

The evening and afternoon shows features 16 top 60s acts – topping the bill are the Manfreds featuring Paul Jones (the original lead singer of Manfred Mann) along with The Fourmost, Union Gap and Amen Corner.

You can also enjoy tributes to Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and the Everlys, while comedian Terry Webster will be live on stage too.

Tickets for the Sixties Weekend are still available – call 01757 700042 or 07990 073574 – you can reserve them and pay on the door.

