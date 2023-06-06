Whitby Pavilion is hosting a 60s music weekend.

The 34th Whitby Sixties Music Weekend will take music fans back to the era widely regarded as being the birth of British pop and fashion, with the venue hosting five shows over three days, from Friday June 9 to Sunday June 11.

The evening and afternoon shows features 16 top 60s acts – topping the bill are the Manfreds featuring Paul Jones (the original lead singer of Manfred Mann) along with The Fourmost, Union Gap and Amen Corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also enjoy tributes to Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and the Everlys, while comedian Terry Webster will be live on stage too.