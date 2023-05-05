News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Pavilion to welcome Supersonic Queen tribute act

Tribute band Supersonic Queen will bring all the energy, spirit and majesty of Queen to an audience at Whitby Pavilion when they perform on Friday May 19.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:54 BST

Performing in UK and International theatres and festivals alike, their performance at Whitby Pavilion will be no different, having toured for the past ten years, Supersonic Queen are known for their uniquely dynamic recreation of Queen's iconic live performances.

Simon Mayhew of Orange Box Music, which is bringing the event to Whitby, said: “With an unparalleled energy and charisma this totally live five-piece band delivers one of the best Queen tributes you will see around.”

Experience the magic and excitement of a live Queen concert with Supersonic Queen – their energy, enthusiasm and on stage chemistry is mesmerising as they belt out hit after hit.

Tribute act Supersonic Queen are coming to Whitby Pavilion.Tribute act Supersonic Queen are coming to Whitby Pavilion.
    Tickets for Supersonic Queen and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

