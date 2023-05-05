Whitby Pavilion to welcome Supersonic Queen tribute act

Performing in UK and International theatres and festivals alike, their performance at Whitby Pavilion will be no different, having toured for the past ten years, Supersonic Queen are known for their uniquely dynamic recreation of Queen's iconic live performances.

Simon Mayhew of Orange Box Music, which is bringing the event to Whitby, said: “With an unparalleled energy and charisma this totally live five-piece band delivers one of the best Queen tributes you will see around.”

Experience the magic and excitement of a live Queen concert with Supersonic Queen – their energy, enthusiasm and on stage chemistry is mesmerising as they belt out hit after hit.

Tribute act Supersonic Queen are coming to Whitby Pavilion.

