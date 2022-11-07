Formed in 2019 Untamed Silence delivers a unique blend of heavy rock with hints of prog, metal and psych-blues, creating a precisely defined signature sound.

Audiences across the country will see what the fuss is about when the group tour with Saxon over three dates: Hull City Hall, November 22; York Barbican, November 23 and Leicester DeMontfort Hall on November 25.

Coming from a background in performing arts, extensive group/solo performance and a wealth of recording experience, singer Debbie Wade brings powerful and soulful vocals, often compared to Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benetar among others, as well as an uncanny ability to write heart-wrenchingly emotive lyrics and melodies.

Whitby rock band Untamed Silence.

Heavily influenced by female rock artistes such as Skunk Anansie, Alanis Morrissette and KD Lang, Debbie's imaginative, off-the-wall yet compellingly engaging song-writing draw the listener deep into a melancholic, uncomfortable, abusive and yet strangely heartwarming and positive experience.

Ryan Smith has been playing the drums for a relatively short time, however he already has developed the power, timing and honed chops of a well-seasoned professional session drummer.

Inspired by the heavy stomping of the likes of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Metallica this stick-man's live and studio performances lay down the solid floor that is the music producer's dream to build upon.

Studio engineer, producer, musician and general all round 'leg-man' Nigel Bennion needs no introduction.

Keen attention to detail, uncompromising production techniques and a solid pragmatism to studio engineering as well as years of experience as a musician, song-writer and gig promoter have found culmination in this project.

Flamboyant, blues/metal rocker David Jones earned his stripes the hard way through endless years of gigging and studio recording.

Hired for his solid but flexible approach to writing/recording, he brings a "tight but loose" feel to Untamed Silence, ensuring the overall production is professional but never loses the fun, laid back feel of what a high energy Blues Rock band should be delivering.