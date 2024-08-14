Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Riffs Hooks and Lines are thrilled to welcome spectacular saxophonist Matt Anderson home to Whitby in September for a must-see gig.

Born in the North Yorkshire Moors, the son of music teacher Barbara Anderson, Matt is returning to his home town on September 26 to perform at Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street.

Accompanying Matt will be old friends and frequent collaborators Jamil Sheriff and Sam Quintana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect jazz standards, tunes by the likes of Wayne Shorter and Thelonious Monk and their own compositions, with unexpected twists and turns, all rooted in warm-toned melodicism.

Matt Anderson Trio is coming to Whitby.

Jamil has been described by The Times as an “excellent Northern pianist who brings together a range of contemporary and urban approaches” while Sam has released three critically-acclaimed albums through the London-based Ubuntu label.

The trio will thrill the audience and tickets are selling fast.

Doors at Chapel on the Hill open at 7.30pm and tickets can be found on Ticket Tailor or via Riffs Hooks and Lines Facebook and Instagram.