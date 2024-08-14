Whitby saxophonist heads back for hometown gig as part of trio
Born in the North Yorkshire Moors, the son of music teacher Barbara Anderson, Matt is returning to his home town on September 26 to perform at Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street.
Accompanying Matt will be old friends and frequent collaborators Jamil Sheriff and Sam Quintana.
Expect jazz standards, tunes by the likes of Wayne Shorter and Thelonious Monk and their own compositions, with unexpected twists and turns, all rooted in warm-toned melodicism.
Jamil has been described by The Times as an “excellent Northern pianist who brings together a range of contemporary and urban approaches” while Sam has released three critically-acclaimed albums through the London-based Ubuntu label.
The trio will thrill the audience and tickets are selling fast.
Doors at Chapel on the Hill open at 7.30pm and tickets can be found on Ticket Tailor or via Riffs Hooks and Lines Facebook and Instagram.