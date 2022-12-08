The event is considered by many to be the one of largest Steampunk gatherings in the UK - and it's certainly one of the friendliest.

Organisers are beavering away behind the scenes to organise live music acts for the weekend, which will be announced in due course.

Another exciting event is in store with a number of activities, presentations and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is back again in February 2023.

Around 70 purveyors of fine quality merchandise have been carefully selected for you to peruse and perhaps even wear on the day.

Grace, style and panache is the order of the day in the whimsical world of Whitby Steampunk Weekend - and it’s free entry too.

