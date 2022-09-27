Whitby to welcome supercar parade with Porsche and Lamborghini as part of inaugural event
Supercar enthusiasts will get to see some of the most impressive collections of supercars in one place as they roll into the Langborne Road area of Whitby for the town’s inaugural Supercar Saturday event.
People will be able to get up close to a range of prestige, classic, retro, sports and supercars in a static vehicle display or more than 100 cars, spread across the spread across the Co-op supermarket, railway station and marina front car parks, in the event on Saturday October 1.
There will also be a supercar parade, in association with SC:UK (Sports & Supercar Owners Club) of more than 45 vehicles from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche.
The parade, between noon and 1pm, will complete several laps of Langborne Road next to the harbour.
Supercar Saturday, run by JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd, in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, is on from 10am to 4pm.