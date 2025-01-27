Whitby venue to host evening celebrating music of Depeche Mode

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Crafty Cove in Whitby is to host an evening celebrating the music of Depeche Mode.

The electronic music pioneers are an internationally successful group from Basildon, Essex, with 15 studio albums and more than 50 UK single releases under their belts.

They have built up a huge fan base over more than four decades and on their last worldwide tour in 2023/2024 they sold out shows to audiences of more than two million.

Running from 8pm to 1am, the show – World in my Eyes – will include a mix of crowd-pleasing classic singles from Dreaming of Me to Enjoy the Silence to Ghosts Again, as well as album tracks, remixes, b-sides and live versions which should keep the dance floor busy. ]

World in My Eyes in Whitby, is a tribute to the music of Depeche Mode.

There's something for everyone in their back catalogue which runs from 1981 right up to 2024.

Tickets are £6 each and available on Skiddle or in person at The Cove, on Wellington Road.

Advance booking is recommended.

Any proceeds from ticket sales will be split between two charities - The Sophie Lancaster Foundation and Guide Dogs.

It is expected that there will be fans of the band visiting from all over the country.

Presiding over the decks for the evening is DJ Fazz, from the Dead Skool Disco family who have previously hosted at The Cove and Goth weekend events in Whitby.

Dead Skool Disco nights are now a regular and popular part of Goth weekend, and played host to the hugely successful Dark Souls Sophie Lancaster Foundation fundraiser in October, which will be returning in April to the Friendship Rowing Club.