Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to host summer activities - here's what's on
There are a host of activities coming up at Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum.
Embroidery in the Museum takes place on Saturday August 20 in which textile historian Alison Larkin will be working on her latest embroidery.
There is also the chance to buy a signed copy of Alison’s book Jane Austen Embroidery.
The event is free with entry to the museum, which is on Grape Lane.
In Gully Gosh, you can decorate and assemble your own flying wooden seagull in an event on Wednesday August 24.
It is on from 11am to 4pm and costs £3, or free with museum entry fee.
And on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4, there will be some historical re-enactment fun at the museum with the Historical Maritime Society.
For more information on this summer’s events, you can call the museum on 01947 601900.
The museum is open daily until the end of October.