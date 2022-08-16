Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to host summer activities - here's what's on

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embroidery in the Museum takes place on Saturday August 20 in which textile historian Alison Larkin will be working on her latest embroidery.

There is also the chance to buy a signed copy of Alison’s book Jane Austen Embroidery.

The event is free with entry to the museum, which is on Grape Lane.

The Captain Cook Memorial Museum, Whitby.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Gully Gosh, you can decorate and assemble your own flying wooden seagull in an event on Wednesday August 24.

It is on from 11am to 4pm and costs £3, or free with museum entry fee.

And on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4, there will be some historical re-enactment fun at the museum with the Historical Maritime Society.

For more information on this summer’s events, you can call the museum on 01947 601900.