The tale of Sigurd and Fafnir is coming to Whitby.

The mythic story, by Hazelsong Theatre, is told through drama, song, drumming, dance, puppetry, masks, music and costumes designed and made specially for the performance.

Hazelsong create performances which bring together music, storytelling, puppetry and theatre borne of the knowledge that these stories and songs are very much alive.

The piece, on Sunday September 25 from 7pm to 8.30pm, is aimed at adults but is also child-friendly.

Tickets cost £10 via EventBrite or pay on the door.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre is also hosting a dragon sock puppet making workshop on Saturday September 24.