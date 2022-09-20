Whitby's Flowergate Hall to host ancient Viking theatre tale
An ancient tale from the time of the Vikings, of how the heroic Sigurd slew the mighty dragon Fafnir with the help of a great sword, supernatural beings and wondrous creatures, is coming to Whitby’s Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre.
The mythic story, by Hazelsong Theatre, is told through drama, song, drumming, dance, puppetry, masks, music and costumes designed and made specially for the performance.
Hazelsong create performances which bring together music, storytelling, puppetry and theatre borne of the knowledge that these stories and songs are very much alive.
The piece, on Sunday September 25 from 7pm to 8.30pm, is aimed at adults but is also child-friendly.
Tickets cost £10 via EventBrite or pay on the door.
Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre is also hosting a dragon sock puppet making workshop on Saturday September 24.
All materials are provided at the drop-in session, on from noon to 4pm, free entry.