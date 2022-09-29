Winner of six BBC Folk Awards, Wood has played with The Royal Shakespeare Company and was a key member of The Imagined Village along with Billy Bragg and Martin Carthy.

His writing is permeated with love and wry intelligence, uplifting and challenging as he celebrates the sheer one-thing-after-anotherness of life.

Tom Robinson and Chris Difford are fans while Stick In The Wheel and The Unthanks look to him as an influence.

Chris Wood

His most recent album, So Much to Defend, has received wide critical acclaim and includes reflections on minor league football, empty nest syndrome, learning to swim, Cook-in Sauce and, not least, the Gecko as a metaphor for contemporary society.

Tickets cost £15 from eventbrite, doors for the Flash Company gig open at 7.30pm.