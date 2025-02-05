Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club to host evening of David Bowie music

Promotion for the David Bowie Club Night in Whitby.

A David Bowie club is on its way to Whitby’s Friendship Rowing Club.

The Changes event on Saturday August 2 will celebrate Bowie’s music from the early 1970s up to Blackstar.

Organiser Anthony Holmes said: “Back in December 2024, I turned 60, so I wanted to do something special to celebrate my 60th year in the summer of 2025 in Whitby.

“I am a fan of electronic music / new wave / Bowie so I wanted to put on an evening that would appeal to myself and the general public.

“I managed to see David Bowie live in concert four times during his career, so I thought it would be a good idea to have a David Bowie Club Night.

"There are plenty of Bowie tribute bands out there but actually being in a room listening constantly to Bowie’s back catalogue of music is much-needed.”

DJ Dead Skool will provide the music.

The event is on from 7.30pm to midnight, tickets £7 via Ticket Source.