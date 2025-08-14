Whitby's Music on the Menu sessions to start up again at Rusty Shears

Rob van Sante and Janie Meneely.

Music on the Menu starts up again at Whitby’s Rusty Shearson Tuesday September 9, featuring local performers Rob van Sante and Janie Meneely for an hour-long programme of acoustic folk music.

The series began last winter with an eye to providing a midweek opportunity for residents to catch a short acoustic concert and enjoy a bit of food without breaking the bank.

Local musicians have lined up to provide the concerts as a way to get to know the community and vice versa.

These will start at 2pm.

"It's a lovely way to hear some music without having to drive somewhere," one patron was heard to say, "and having it on a Tuesday gives us a nice mid week break."

This year, the music will be in Rusty Shears' big side room, separate from the main dining area.

The kitchen closes at 2pm, so those hoping to order food should arrive well before then.

These bi-weekly concerts are free to anyone wishing to stop by.

Patrons are encouraged to drop a few pounds in the hat before leaving; all money collected goes to the musicians.

Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose will be performing on Tuesday September 23.

Contact [email protected] for more information.