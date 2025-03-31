Whitby's Rusty Shears to host final Music on the Menu concert of season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Music on the Menu concerts at Rusty Shears are humming along nicely, with the final concert of the season happening on Tuesday 15 April, featuring programme organiser Janie Meneely.

Originally from the USA, Meneely brings with her songs she’s culled from a lifetime spent on her home waters of the Chesapeake Bay, the estuary that pierces the mid-Atlantic seaboard near Washington, DC.

"My father owned a boatyard,” she said, “and I fell in love with the people who worked the water, dredging for oysters or hauling nets or building boats.

“My songs capture their stories the way a photographer might take a picture of a lighthouse.

Janie Meneely. picture: Scott Wicking

“I like to say ‘I Sing the Bay Fantastic’.”

Music on the Menu is open to all-comers.

There is no admission charge although patrons are welcome make donations.

Look for the Music on the Menu concerts to begin again in the autumn and carry on over the winter months.

The concert is on from 2pm to 3pm.