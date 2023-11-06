News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Whitby's St Hilda's Church on West Cliff to host Haydn oratorio Creation

The St Hilda's Festival Chorus and Orchestra are coming together to stage Joseph Haydn's great oratorio Creation in St Hilda's Anglican Church on the West Cliff in Whitby, on Saturday November 11.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Although the title oratorio conjures up a very serious musical occasion, Creation is an amazing celebration of the Christian creation story with astonishing scene painting in music.

Haydn was at the height of his powers when he composed this, and the breadth of the effects which he creates is nothing short of breathtaking!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the dark evocation of chaos and the glorious explosion Let there be Light, the piece depicts all the aspects of the story, sun, moon and stars, sea, land and all the creatures which populate it, culminating with Adam and Eve.

Whitby's St Hildas Church on the West Cliff. Picture by Neil SilkWhitby's St Hildas Church on the West Cliff. Picture by Neil Silk
Whitby's St Hildas Church on the West Cliff. Picture by Neil Silk
Most Popular

    The three professional soloists all have stand-out moments, In Verdure Clad for the soprano Imogen Creedy, In Native Worth for tenor Ryland Angel, and Rolling in Foaming Billows for bass Jonty Ward.

    There are also two of the great choruses for the choir The Heavens Are Telling and Achieved is the Glorious Work.

    Tickets cost £10 (students are free) and can be bought on the door.

    There will be refreshments available at the interval.

    The concert starts at 7pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    St Hilda's Church has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and possesses a Harrison and Harrison organ that attracts recitalists from far afield.

    Its regular congregation of 60 to 80 people welcomes families and children.

    The church itself is late 19th Century neo-gothic and has several attractive features that were added later.

    Related topics:OrchestraWhitby