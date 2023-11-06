Whitby's St Hilda's Church on West Cliff to host Haydn oratorio Creation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although the title oratorio conjures up a very serious musical occasion, Creation is an amazing celebration of the Christian creation story with astonishing scene painting in music.
Haydn was at the height of his powers when he composed this, and the breadth of the effects which he creates is nothing short of breathtaking!
From the dark evocation of chaos and the glorious explosion Let there be Light, the piece depicts all the aspects of the story, sun, moon and stars, sea, land and all the creatures which populate it, culminating with Adam and Eve.
The three professional soloists all have stand-out moments, In Verdure Clad for the soprano Imogen Creedy, In Native Worth for tenor Ryland Angel, and Rolling in Foaming Billows for bass Jonty Ward.
There are also two of the great choruses for the choir The Heavens Are Telling and Achieved is the Glorious Work.
Tickets cost £10 (students are free) and can be bought on the door.
There will be refreshments available at the interval.
The concert starts at 7pm.
St Hilda's Church has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and possesses a Harrison and Harrison organ that attracts recitalists from far afield.
Its regular congregation of 60 to 80 people welcomes families and children.
The church itself is late 19th Century neo-gothic and has several attractive features that were added later.