Whitby's St John's Church set to host lunchtime concert series again

Whitby’s St John’s Church on Brunswick Street will again be hosting Lunchtime Concerts duringAugust.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

The first takes place on Friday August 4 and will be traditional British Folk performed by Jenny Hill (voice) and Nick Thompson (violin), with some additional instruments.

Nick and Jenny have been performing together for more than 10 years.

Nick’s early career was with Folk Band The Butter Mountain Boys; he now plays in Ceilidh band Hot Not Bothered and Fiddle Band Los Yobbos.

Jenny Hill and Nick Thompson.Jenny Hill and Nick Thompson.
    Jenny trained at the London College of Music and sang with The London Philharmonic Chorus, the choir of St Paul’s, Covent Garden, and as a soloist with a variety of Early Music groups.

    She has sung unaccompanied folk for as long as she can remember.

    This first concert in this year’s series is set to begin at 11.45am, and this year’s retiring collection will be in aid of Cancer Research UK.

