Whitby's St John's Church to host first poetry readings as part of lunch concert season

Of Gardens and Witches by Adrienne Silcock.

Scarborough poet Adrienne Silcock will read from her latest collection Of Gardens and Witches in the concert on August 18.

Adrienne has created moving, beautiful poetry on the significance of herbs and their traditions of healing; also their more elusive meanings in relation to myths and histories.

Adrienne has worked widely in mental health services and adult education.

She has a love of the great outdoors and is never happier than when she’s walking the hills or pottering around in her garden.

Her poetry and short stories have been published widely.

She has also published two novels.

Jenny Hill will join her to read some of her own poems relating to Whitby and its surroundings.

All concerts begin at 11.45am and last for about 45 minutes.