News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Whitby's St John's Church to host first poetry readings as part of lunch concert season

The next lunchtime concert will see a first for St John’s Church, as it and will take the form ofa poetry reading.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Of Gardens and Witches by Adrienne Silcock.Of Gardens and Witches by Adrienne Silcock.
Of Gardens and Witches by Adrienne Silcock.

Scarborough poet Adrienne Silcock will read from her latest collection Of Gardens and Witches in the concert on August 18.

Adrienne has created moving, beautiful poetry on the significance of herbs and their traditions of healing; also their more elusive meanings in relation to myths and histories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrienne has worked widely in mental health services and adult education.

She has a love of the great outdoors and is never happier than when she’s walking the hills or pottering around in her garden.

Most Popular

    Her poetry and short stories have been published widely.

    She has also published two novels.

    Jenny Hill will join her to read some of her own poems relating to Whitby and its surroundings.

    All concerts begin at 11.45am and last for about 45 minutes.

    There is a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research.

    Related topics:WhitbyGardensScarborough