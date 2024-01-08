Sunday January 14 sees the second of the new folk services at St John’s Church on Whitby’s Brunswick Street.

St John's Church in Whitby.

Each service has a particular theme, and this month's focus is Light, to tie in with Epiphany-tide.

There will be cheering seasonal hymns, some with instrumental accompaniment, and the choir will sing the anthem Star of Bethlehem.

The service is at 10.30am and these will continue on the second Sunday of each month.

The choir is led by Whitby’s Jenny Hill, who was trained as a singer at the London College of Music.

She has sung in choirs both large and small, taught individuals, coached groups and continues to perform as a soloist.

She said: “There’s no better place to hear the human voice in song than at St John’s, with its wonderful acoustic.