Whitby's St John's Church welcomes Fylingdales Folk Choir for last lunchtime concert

The final concert in the St John’s Church lunchtime series in Whitby takes place on Friday August 25, and is given by Fylingdales Folk Choir.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

The 30-strong choir, formed in 2018 by three friends from Robin Hood’s Bay, is rapidly gaining a reputation for the warmth and vibrancy of its singing.

They sing traditional and contemporary folk, plus a bit of pop and gospel and some original numbers, all sung in glorious four-part harmony.

They have performed regularly at Robin Hood’s Bay Folk Festivals and Victorian Weekends, at Scarborough Big Ideas Festival and at the Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, where they entertained an appreciative audience on Tate Hill Pier.

The concert begins at 11.45am and lasts for about 45 minutes.

There is a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research.

